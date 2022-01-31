Telangana: Five accused detained for smuggling black jaggery

Mahabubabad: Five accused were arrested by Task force and Kesamudram police for smuggling 60 quintals of black jaggery and 50 kg of alum for making Gudumba (ID liquor), on Monday during special vehicle checkup outside Danasari police station boundaries.

The accused were identified as Konda Srinu, MD Rafi, Banothu Kodandapani of Kesamudram mandal, Gandla Palani, and Yerumalai Sarvana of Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district and have been detained.

They also had a lorry and a vehicle confiscated by the authorities. The confiscated black jaggery and alum are valued Rs 3,60,000 in total.

SP Sharat Chandra Pawar said,“The accused have been bringing the black jaggery and alum from Chittoor district and selling them for the Gudumba brewers illegally,” during a press meet here on Monday, Telangana Today Reported.

The SP also warned that strict action will take place against those who manufacture the ID liquor (Gudumba).