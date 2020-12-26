Telangana: Five die, several injured in road mishap in Vikarabad

Mominpet: At least five passengers, four of whom belong to the same family, were killed and five others severely injured in road mishap in Vikarabad district on Saturday morning.

Poor visibility on account of heavy fog spread over the area early in the morning could be the reason for the accident, the police said.

The incident happened at Ijra Chittampalli village of Mominpet block, when the autorickshaw, carrying agriculture labourers to Shankarpalli for working in cotton fields, was waiting on the roadside for some more labourers from the village to get into it.

The truck was travelling from Sangareddy to Tandur, while the RTC bus was coming in the opposite direction. The truck driver coming at a high speed could not notice the autorickshaw parked on the roadside and rammed into it.

At the same time, an RTC bus was coming in the opposite direction also lost control and collided with the truck, which overturned due to the impact.

“The auto was crushed due to the collision. Four members of a same family, identified as Sheni Bai (55), Sandhya (18), Nithin (15) and Sona Bai (15) travelling in the auto died on the spot. Another unidentified woman died while being shifted to nearby hospital,” the police said.

Five others travelling in the same autorickshaw were also injured and the police, who rushed to the spot, shifted them to Sangareddy government hospital with the support of local villagers. The condition of three of them is said to be critical.

Further details are awaited.