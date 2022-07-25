Telangana floods: 20 gates of Sripada Yellampalli project opened

Hyderabad: The flood flow at Mancherial’s Sripada Yellampalli project shows no signs of stopping. Officials raised 20 gates of the dam on Monday, releasing 1 lakh 83 thousand cusecs of water downstream.

Water inflow into the Yellampalli project remains at 1 lakh 96 thousand cusecs. While the full water capacity of the reservoir is 20.175 TMC, it is currently at 14.2034 TMC.

Meanwhile, flood flow in the Singur project in the Sangareddy district was reduced significantly. The reservoir’s gates were closed on Monday. The full water capacity of the Singur project is 29.91 TMC. Currently, the project’s inflow is 11,051 cusecs and at present, there are 27.23 TMCs of water stored in the project.

The Singur project’s gates were not opened for 10 years since the river has had weak inflows for the previous 20 years. Only 14 times in the 24 years since the project’s construction was finished in 1998, have the gates been completely packed.