Telangana: Foreign jobs drives for nurses from June 12

On June 12, the drive will be conducted at the Government College of Nursing Bhoiguda in Hyderabad.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 10th June 2023 11:10 am IST
Hyderabad: Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM), a registered recruitment agency under the Department of Labour, Employment, Training and Factories, Government of Telangana, is conducting a special drive to facilitate overseas job placements for nurses in various countries. There is a large demand for qualified nurses and other healthcare workers in many developed countries like USA, Canada, Japan, Australia, UK, Germany and other European countries. The company is partnering with government as well as private registered agencies in these countries to provide training and language skills and offer overseas job placements to qualified candidates through safe and legal channels of migration. It is conducting enrolment drive cum workshops to provide information about country specific nursing and related job opportunities, in various districts of Telangana: On June 12 at Government College of nursing Bhoiguda, Hyderabad; June 14 at Government College of Nursing, Dharoor camp, Jagityal; June 15 at Government College of Nursing Shanthi Nagar, Rajanna Sircilla; June 16 at Chalmeda Anand Rao Institute of Medical Sciences, College of Nursing, Bommakal, Karimnagar. The company invites interested and eligible candidates to attend the drive along with the updated resumes and relevant documents. For moredetails, visit www.tomcom.telangana.gov.in. or contact 6302292450 /7893566493.
Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Ltd.

Hyderabad: Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) will conduct enrollment drives for overseas job opportunities for nurses from June 12 to 16 at different locations.

TOMCOM is a registered recruitment agency under the Department of Labour, Employment, Training and Factories, Government of Telangana.

Demand for qualified nurses and other healthcare workers in countries like the USA, Canada, Japan, Australia, UK, Germany and other Europe prevails.

Hence, TOMCOM partners with government and private registered agencies in these countries to provide training and language skills and offer overseas job placements to qualified candidates through legal channels of migration.

Likewise, on June 14, the drive will be conducted at the Government College of Nursing, Dharoor Camp, Jagityal; June 15 at the Government College of Nursing Shanthi Nagar, Rajanna Sircilla; June 16 at Chalmeda Anand Rao Institute of Medical Sciences, College of Nursing, Bommakal, Karimnagar.

Eligible candidates have been invited to attend the drive along with the updated resumes and relevant documents.

Interested people may call on 6302292450 or 7893566493 or visit their website for more details.

