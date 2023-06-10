Telangana: Foreign jobs drives for nurses from June 12

Hyderabad: Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) will conduct enrollment drives for overseas job opportunities for nurses from June 12 to 16 at different locations.

TOMCOM is a registered recruitment agency under the Department of Labour, Employment, Training and Factories, Government of Telangana.

Demand for qualified nurses and other healthcare workers in countries like the USA, Canada, Japan, Australia, UK, Germany and other Europe prevails.

Hence, TOMCOM partners with government and private registered agencies in these countries to provide training and language skills and offer overseas job placements to qualified candidates through legal channels of migration.

On June 12, the drive will be conducted at the Government College of Nursing Bhoiguda in Hyderabad.

Likewise, on June 14, the drive will be conducted at the Government College of Nursing, Dharoor Camp, Jagityal; June 15 at the Government College of Nursing Shanthi Nagar, Rajanna Sircilla; June 16 at Chalmeda Anand Rao Institute of Medical Sciences, College of Nursing, Bommakal, Karimnagar.

Eligible candidates have been invited to attend the drive along with the updated resumes and relevant documents.

Interested people may call on 6302292450 or 7893566493 or visit their website for more details.