Telangana: Forest department warns locals to stay home due to tiger movement

Hyderabad: After reports emerged of a tiger movement in the outskirts of Kagaznagar in the Asifabad district, locals are being alerted by the forest department to stay vigilant and pass on any information if the wild cat is spotted.

Locals of Balajinagar, Kousarnagar, Sriramnagar, Shivpuri and Bariguda colonies in Kagaznagar town have been advised to avoid morning walks for some days. Announcements are being made using loudspeakers of temples and mosques.

According to District Forest Official Dinesh Kumar Khagaznagar Divisional Officer Vijay Kumar, the tiger is moving towards Peddavagu. This conclusion was made based on pug marks found near a lake.

There have been recent reports of the migration of tigers from the Thadoba and Thippeshwar tiger reserves of Maharashtra to the Adilabad and Komaram Bheem Asifabad districts of Telangana. The department has identified around 10-15 tiger migrations.

Also Read Tigers spotted around Telangana, Maharashtra border

Recently, a 69-year-old farmer was mauled to death by a tiger on November 15. The incident happened in Khanapur village in Wankidi Mandal of Komaram Bheem-Asifabad district.

According to the forest officials, the tribal farmer was working in a cotton field when the wild cat attacked him, dragging his body towards hills, however, they are unsure whether the old farmer was attacked by a tiger or a leopard.

Villagers informed the forest department that they had seen a tiger in the morning on the same day when Bheem was killed.

District forest officer, Dinesh Kumar inspected the site and Rs 10,000 was given as immediate relief to the family of the deceased.

He also promised to provide employment to one person in the family and advised the people not to venture out for two days.