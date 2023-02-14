Hyderabad: Telangana forest dept wins first prize for stall at Numaish

Hyderabad: Telangana Forest Department won the first prize for project implementation and exhibition section at the Hyderabad Industrial Exhibition (Numaish). Home Minister Mahmood Ali presented the first prize to the forest officials at the closing ceremony of the 2023 Numaish exhibition.

They were awarded the first prize for innovative schemes implemented by the forest department through Haritha Haram in Telangana for the past eight years and their presentation at the stall.

Display of the department’s scheme implementation and decoration of the stalls to reflect the same was done and a mini zoo was also a part of the stall. The stall decorated with forest and wild animals theme was an attraction for the exhibition visitors.

Chief Conservation Officer of Forests R.M. Dobriyal and Officer on Special Duty Priyanka Varghese felicitated the prize-winning officers and staff who managed the stall.