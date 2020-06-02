Telangana Formation Day 2020: A low-key affair in TS this year

CM KCR pays tributes to Telangana Martyrs at Gun Park on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day.

Hyderabad: Today, June 2 the Telangana State Formation Day is being celebrated across the state by hoisting the national flag but this year the celebrations were not grand as previous years due to COVID-19 pandemic.

June 2 is celebrated every year as Telangana Formation Day as this is the day when the Telangana state officially came into existence under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act of Parliament in 2014.

CM Sri KCR paying floral tributes to Telangana Martyrs at Gun Park on the occasion of #TelanganaFormationDay https://t.co/fhKh8nVCYg — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) June 2, 2020

On Telangana State Formation Day, the state also awards its citizens for exemplary contribution in various fields like science, art, and literature but this year this event too remained affected due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Today, Telangana Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao celebrated the Telangana Foundation Day by paying tributes at the memorial of Telangana martyrs on the road opposite public gardens, Nampally, and unfurled the national flag at the venue. CM Rao was also given the guard of honour by an armed police contingent.

Telangana Formation Day 2020 celebrations

TS Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali hoisting the national flag at Sangareddy district collectorate along with B.B Patil, M.P on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day.

GHMC Mayor along with Dy. Mayor, Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, Director EV&DM Vishwajith Kampati and other officials hoisting the national flag at GHMC headquarters.

N. Kshitija, I.F.S, Curator, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad hoisting a national flag on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day 2020.

