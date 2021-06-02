Telangana formation day: CM KCR hoists flag, pays homage to martyrs

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday hoisted a national flag at Pragathi Bhavan, Hyderabad on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day.

Earlier, CM paid homage to martyrs of the separate statehood movement at the Gun Park near the state assembly complex in the city.

The 29th state of India was formed on June 2, 2014, after a six-decade-long historic struggle by the people after the Andhra Pradesh reorganisation act was passed in parliament.

The formation of Telangana refers to the victory of the Telangana movement that forced the bifurcation of then united Andhra Pradesh. The movement which has accelerated in the past 57 years has paid off on 2nd June 2014, fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Telangana District. The movement not only gave a separate identity to the peoples of the region but also led to a change in the map of India showing state boundaries.

For the second consecutive year, the Telangana state formation day will be a low-key affair in view of COVID-19. As a part of the celebrations across the state, the National flag would be hoisted at district headquarters by ministe rs.

While finance minister T Harish Rao has hoisted national flag in Siddipet. Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and TRS leaders have participated in the formation day celebrations across the state following the COVID-19 protocols.

Congratulatory wishes are in order

Greeting people on the eve of Telangana formation day, KCR said the Telangana has excelled in all the sectors within a short span of seven years.

“With many battles, sacrifices, martyrdom, we have achieved the Telangana state in a parliamentary democratic way. The Telangana state is fulfilling the demands of the separate Telangana statehood movement one by one. Water for irrigation and drinking, power, medical and health, roads and all other infrastructure facilities are being provided, reaching short term and long term aims,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took on Twitter and greeted the people of Telangana on the state’s formation day and said it is blessed with a unique culture and hardworking people who have excelled in many areas.

