Telangana Formation Day: Governor felicitated frontline workers

Hyderabad: Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday felicitated frontline workers for their exemplary services during COVID-19 at Raj Bhavan on the occasion of Telangana formation day.

The governor expressed gratitude and saluted the frontline warriors for their continued service and sacrifices during the pandemic. Dr. Soundararajan also felicitated Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar, Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwath, and Cyberabad commissioner VC Sajjanar for their services and blood donation activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Military officers A. Joshi, Inderdeep Singh and Indian Red Cross Society representative Dr K Pitchi Reddy. uperintendents of Gandhi Hospital, King Koti Hospital, Ayurvedic Hospital were also honoured by the governor for their invaluable services in treating the COVID patients in their hospitals.

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan called upon the people to join hands in the progress and prosperity of the Telangana State, which she said as marching forward towards all-round development. “We all need to strive to transform the Telangana, the youngest state of the country, into the number one State in different sectors,” she said.

The participants and other dignitaries greeted the Hon’ble Governor on the occasion of her birthday.