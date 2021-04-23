Telangana: Former MLA Ketiri Sai Reddy passes away at 76

Hyderabad: Former Huzurabad Assembly constituency MLA Ketiri Sai Reddy passed away at 76 on Friday after a brief illness.

Sai Reddy, who was suffering from various health problems, died of a heart attack at his residence on Friday morning.

Reddy ‘s family consisted of his wife Pushpamala, sons Rajapratapa, Srikanth and daughter Chaitanya.

State health minister Eatala Rajender and local MLA on Friday visited his residence and offered condolences to his family members.https://twitter.com/EATALAOffice/status/1385512586888679425?s=19

Reddy was Born on January 15, 1945 in Jupaka, Huzurabad , Telangana. He had an MA (Political Science) degree from Osmania University. Sai Reddy served as UDC in Warangal sub-collector’s office. Later, he resigned and completed LLB in Hyderabad.

He started his political career as the sarpanch of Jupaka and was unanimously elected in 1972.

In 1994, he contested from Kamalapur constituency and lost to Muddasani Damodar Reddy and lost again in 1999 to E Peddreddy Huzurabad.

Sai Reddy abstrained himself from active politics in 2009. Reddy, who joined the Telangana Praja Committee formed by former Chief Minister Marri Chenna Reddy in 1967, played a key role in the 1969 separate Telangana movement. He was sentenced to six months in Warangal Central Jail.