Telangana: Foundation laid for expansion of Orient cement company in Mancherial

Hyderabad: Foundation stone for the expansion of Orient Cement Company at Devapur village in Kasipet mandal was laid by Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao on Monday.

KTR reached the district via chopper and inaugurated the expansion of the cement plant at Devapur Village which would provide direct and indirect employment to 4000 local people.

Home minister, Mahmood Ali, minister of BC welfare, Koppula Eshwar, forest minister, A Indrakaran Reddy, and government whip Balka Suman accompanied KTR during the ceremony.

Established in 1979, Orient Cement was formerly, a part of Orient Paper & Industries. It was demerged in the year 2012 and since then, it began cement production in the year 1982 at Devapur in Adilabad District, Telangana.

Bellampalli MLA Durgam Chinnaiah, Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation chairman Krishank Manne and BRS leader Pushkar Rammohan Rao were present.