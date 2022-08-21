Telangana: Four members of family found dead in Nizamabad

Hailing from Adilabad town, Suryaprakash was doing real estate business in Hyderabad. He and his family members were staying in a hotel in Nizamabad for 15 days.

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 21st August 2022 4:11 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, four members of a family were found dead in a hotel in Telangana’s Nizamabad town on Sunday.

According to police, dead bodies of a realtor, his wife and two children were found in a hotel room.

Suryaprakash (37) is suspected to have poisoned his wife and children before hanging himself. Police shifted the bodies of Suryaprakash, Akshaya (36), their daughter Pratyusha (13) and son Adyavat (10) for autopsy.

On Sunday when the family did not come out of the room and did not respond to the door knocks, the hotel staff alerted the police. The police broke open the door and found all four family members dead.

Police suspect that losses in business drove Suryaprakash to take the extreme step. A police officer said that they have registered a case and an investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

