Telangana: Four people died in car accident in Karimnagar

Hyderabad: Four persons died in a car accident near the Manakondur police station in the early hours of Friday. Four of the five persons in the car died on spot, while another received serious injuries.

A speeding car carrying the victims was moving from Khammam to Karimnagar when it collided with a roadside tree near the Manakondur police station.

Koppula Balaji Sridhar, Koppula Srinivas Rao, Sridhar and car driver Hinduri Jalander were killed on the spot. Penchala Srinivas Rao was seriously injured and was sent to a private hospital in Karimnagar for treatment.

The victims are reported to be Jyothinagar residents from Karimnagar. They were on their way back to Karimnagar after attending a 10-day memorial service for a cousin in Kallur, Khammam district.

Balaji Sridhar worked as a lawyer in Peddapalli court while Srinivas worked as an executive engineer in the Panchayatraj department in the Rajanna-Sircilla district.

The deceased was sent to Karimnagar Hospital for a postmortem, and police registered a case for further investigation.