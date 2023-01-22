Telangana: Four photographers die as truck rams into car

Hyderabad: Four photographers succumbed to death while one was injured when their car hit a truck on Friday night at Yellandu town in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

According to the Yellandu police, the group was moving from Kamalapur towards Mothugudem in AP’s East Godavari district for a photo shoot when the accident took place.

According to a report by TOI, the deceased have been identified as B Aravind, 21, and B Ramu, 32, of Kamalapur, and their associates, K Shivakoti, 31, and O Kalyan, 28, of Narsapur. Kranthi Narsampeta suffered severe injuries.

“Kranthi’s condition is critical and he was shifted from Yellandu to Khammam and from there to a hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment,” police said.

Kalyan was driving the car at the time of the accident. Due to the collision with the truck, the car in which the deceased were travelling was smashed terribly. The truck driver ran away leaving his vehicle abandoned after the incident took place. Police have launched an investigation to catch hold of the truck driver.