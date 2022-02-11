Telangana: Four youngsters die in road accident at Suryapet

According to the police, the road accident occurred at 2 a.m., when two motorbikes on which the victims were travelling collided

Hyderabad: Four youngsters died in a road accident when two motorbikes collided in Nasimpet, Athmakur(S) Mandal of Suryapet district in the wee hours of Friday.

The deceased are identified as Banothu Aravind of Thettekunta Thanda, 21-year-old Bhukya Naveen of Botya Thanda, 22-year-old Dharavath Anand of Lakshmi Naik Thanda, and 18-year-old Vankudothu Dinesh of Aipur Thanda in the district.

According to the police, the road accident occurred at 2 a.m., when two motorbikes on which the victims were travelling collided. Aravind, Naveen, and Anand died on the spot. Dinesh died on the way to a hospital in Hyderabad for better medical care.

Overspeeding is suspected to be the cause of the road accident, according to police. The bodies have been sent to Suryapet’s Government General Hospital for autopsies. Police have filed a case and are investigating.

