Telangana fresh COVID-19 hit lowest in months as testing dips

Hyderabad: Fresh COVID-19 cases in Telangana touched its lowest in months, with 502 cases taking the total tally to nearly 2.58 lakh, the state government said on Monday. The dip in the number of cases can be attributed to very low testing over the weekend.

Testing fell steeply over the weekend, with only 17,296 samples tested on Sunday, as against 41,002 tested on Friday.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 141, followed by Rangareddy (72) and Medchal Malkajgiri (33), a bulletin said, providing details as of 8 PM on Sunday.

Three fatalities pushed the toll to 1,407, with a case fatality of 0.54 per cent, the bulletin said. At the national level, the case fatality stands at 1.5 per cent. The recovery rate in Telangana was 93.87 per cent, with 1,539 recoveries reported on Sunday, the bulletin added.