The accused reportedly used an edged beer bottle to slit the deceased's throat.

Telangana: Fruit vendor's throat slit at Machireddipally, two held

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old fruit vendor died after his throat was slit at Machireddipally village under Zaheerabad police station limits. Two persons have been arrested.

According to the police, the murder took place on Saturday. The deceased, Arekatika Srikanth, a native of Zaheerabad town, had a dispute with the accused – Md Ameer and Md Immauddin. Like Srikanth, both accused also sold fruits.

The two men reportedly invited Srikanth to a booze party at Machireddipally village where they slit his throat with an edged beer bottle. Srikanth died on the spot.

Following the murder, a case was registered. However, Ameer and Immauddin reportedly surrendered before the police.

