Telangana fulfilling aspiration of Jayashankar: KCR

Hyderabad: Rich tributes were paid to Telangana ideologue Prof. K. Jayashankar on his death anniversary on Monday. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao described Jayashankar as an ideologue who toiled for life to spread the philosophy of Telangana state in the separate statehood movement and an intellectual who always dreamt about self-governance in Telangana.

The chief minister recalled the great services rendered by Jayashankar on his death anniversary. The CM said that the Telangana state government is implementing the aspirations of Prof. Jayashankar and in tune with his thoughts, in Telangana state, the marginalized classes have become self-reliant.

He said the Telangana state is paying a befitting tribute to Prof. Jayashankar by rectifying each sector and staying in competition with other states in the country in development and achieving development in all the sectors.

The chief minister, who is on a visit to Warangal, garlanded the statue of Jayashankar at Jayashankar Park to pay tributes to the Telangana ideologue.

At a programme held at Telangana Bhavan, the headquarters of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), party general secretary and TRS parliamentary party leader K. Keshava Rao, state Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and other leaders paid tributes to Jayashankar.

Ministers, MPs, MLAs and other TRS leaders attended various programmes held across the state to pay tributes to Jayashankar.