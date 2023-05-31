Telangana: Funds deposited for facilities in Urdu medium schools allegedly recalled

Hyderabad: Urdu-medium schools in the state are facing a dire situation as they lack basic facilities and suffer from a shortage of teachers. The government’s negligence in addressing these issues has resulted in numerous problems for students studying in Urdu medium government schools.

In an attempt to improve the conditions, the Telangana Urdu Academy released a sum of Rs 1.66 crore to each Urdu medium school on May 23 for the academic year 2023-24. The funds were intended for providing basic facilities in 333 Urdu medium government schools across the state, including water and toilet facilities. The Urdu Academy issued special orders for this purpose.

However, the situation took a sudden turn when the funds, which had been deposited in the bank accounts of the headmasters by the District Treasury through RTGS at 11:30 AM, were reportedly recalled by the state (SSA) body before 5 PM on the same day. This unexpected withdrawal of funds has become a subject of discussion in the state, leaving Urdu medium schools in a state of disarray.

It is noteworthy that the condition of Urdu medium schools has deteriorated ever since Urdu was granted the status of the second official language in the state. To exacerbate the situation further, the funds that were deposited in the bank accounts were swiftly withdrawn within a span of six hours, much to the dismay of Urdu medium teachers.

Upon contacting SSA officials, it was stated that if there are any issues or errors in the bank accounts, the funds are automatically returned. This explanation, however, has left many Urdu medium teachers perplexed and concerned about the sudden withdrawal of funds released by the Urdu Academy for the improvement of basic facilities in their schools, without any given reason.

Expressing his apprehension, Iftikharuddin, President of the teachers’ body STU, Hyderabad, urged senior SSA officials to promptly redeposit the funds released by the Urdu Academy into the bank accounts of the selected Urdu medium schools’ headmasters. He emphasized the need for transparency and immediate action to address the plight of Urdu medium schools and ensure the availability of necessary resources for their proper functioning.

The fate of Urdu medium schools now hangs in the balance as the education system grapples with the lack of basic facilities and a shortage of teachers. The state government must prioritize the needs of these schools and take swift measures to rectify the situation, ensuring a conducive learning environment for students in Urdu medium education.