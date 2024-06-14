Telangana: Gadwal Congress leaders allege massive corruption by ex-collector

Hyderabad: Congress leaders of Jogulamba Gadwal district have written to chief secretary Santhi Kumari on Thursday, alleging massive land and revenue irregularities perpetrated by Valluru Kranthi, who had served as district collector during the BRS government. They demanded an inquiry into their allegations of corruption, so that farmers who became victims could get justice.

The Congress leaders alleged that Kranthi, who worked in tandem with BRS leaders, made huge sums of money by manipulating the revenue records, and routing the bribe money through her father Dr Venkata Ranga Reddy, who was serving as the superintendent of Kurnool Government Hospital.

They alleged that 39 acres of land in survey number 156 of Peddatandrapadu village in Rajoli mandal, and Bhudaan Board’s lands in survey numbers 45 and 46 in Induvasi village of Ghattu mandal were removed from the prohibited list in revenue records in 2023 by Kranthi.

They also alleged that 400 acres of land in Kunicherla village under Ghattu lift irrigation scheme, which were not in revenue records, were shown in the records by the then RDO Ramulu and Kranthi, after accepting huge sums from the farmers.

Near Alampur cross roads in Pulluru, the complainants alleged that the disputed land in survey number 268 was registered to wrongful owner by taking his digital signature and changing revenue records, and that 0.20 acres of land in survey numbers 5 and 6 of Sasanul village in Itikyal mandal which belonged to Waqf Board, was registered under the names of private persons in the revenue records by Kranthi.

It has been alleged that 6 acres of assigned land in survey number 256 in Pullur village near Alampur cross roads, and Bhoodaan/Waqf lands in that area were registered under private persons’ names and pattas were given by Kranthi by collecting crores of money.

The Congress leaders also alleged that in Aiza municipality, permissions were given for construction of residential structures but 53 commercial structures were allowed to be constructed, and despite the court issuing orders to dismantle the illegal structures, Kranthi, with the support of the then Agriculture minister S Niranjan Reddy, had by-passed the municipal Acts, to convert that land for residential purposes.

They alleged that in survey number 62 of Bingidoddi mandal of Aiza mandal, the land which was acquired for laying of a road was shown as surplus land on revenue records, and passbooks were issued to private individuals by Kranthi.

The petition which sought a detailed inquiry on the allegations, was signed by T Sitarami Reddy, former RDS project chairman, G Shankar, former vice-chairman of Gadwal municipality, Shaikh Shahwali Achary, councillor of Aiza muncipality, and local Congress leaders Mohd Ishaq, Mohd Ghouse, SK Mahabub Pasha and Rajendra.