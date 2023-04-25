Telangana: Ganja plant found near police station in Kothagudem

Hyderabad: The Kothagudem police was in for a surprise after a local found and informed officials about a Ganja plant that was found to be growing beside a local park. What is even more surprising was that it happened near a local police station!

The ganja plant was discovered in a roadside garden, and many were surprised as to how the plant was grown near a municipality garden. The plant was found on the near the Prakasam Stadium.

Following this, A head constable named Ghani arrived at the spot, plucked the plant, and took it to the police station for investigation.

After the incident, townspeople were agitated and questions arose about the municipality’s negligence in maintaining the garden Police officials and the general public were reportedly astonished as to how the plant grew in a public place without being noticed for so long.