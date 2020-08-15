Telangana: Ganja worth over Rs 10 lakh, 4 held

By Neha Updated: 15th August 2020 11:00 pm IST
Ganja

Bhadradri Kothagudem: Police have seized Ganja (cannabis) worth almost Rs 10,71,000 from a car and arrested four accused persons in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

Bhadrachalam Town Circle Inspector Vinod informed the details of the seizure of cannabis stating that Bhadrachalam Town Sub Inspector Mahesh was checking the vehicles at forest check post and found a car in suspicious condition. The police found 71.4 KG cannabis worth almost Rs 10,71,000 in the vehicle.

Four accused namely Daravat Venkanna, Daravat Ramana, Rupavat Ravi and Meghavat Pandu, all belonging to Nandipahad, Miryalaguda mandal, Nalgonda district were carrying Ganja from forest area in Chintoor mandal in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad.

READ:  Godman held for sexually exploiting children denied bail

The police detained the accused and produced before the court for remand.

Source: ANI
Categories
Crime and Accident
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close