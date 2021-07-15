Telangana gears up to fill nearly 57 thousand vacancies

Hyderabad: Telangana government is gearing up to fill vacancies in various departments. So far, 56979 vacancies have been identified in various government departments.

The details of these vacancies have been placed during the cabinet meeting held on Wednesday. However, the cabinet found the details incomplete and asked secretaries to submit complete details in five days.

Out of 56979 vacancies, 21507 have been identified in the home department, 10048 in the health department, 3825 in the higher education department, 3538 in the BC welfare department, 1967 in the SC development department, 1700 in the tribal welfare department, 1441 in the revenue department, 1437 in minorities welfare department, 1391 in panchayat raj and rural development, 1384 in the secondary education department, 1222 in irrigation department, 1148 in MA&UD and 1096 in environment and forests, DC reported.

IT department has only four vacancies. The number of vacancies in other government departments ranges from 26 to 980.

Although the division of employees between two Telugu states is completed, the remaining 200-300 Telangana employees in Andhra Pradesh will be brought back soon.

Sharmila demands jobs for unemployed youths

On Tuesday, YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) leader Y.S. Sharmila went on a fast in Wanaparthy district of Telangana demanding the state government to fill the vacancies in government departments.

Sharmila said that the government should take immediate steps to fill 1.90 lakh vacancies in various government departments.

The government needs to recruit over 3 lakh people to fill the vacancies and the posts created with the formation of new districts, she added.