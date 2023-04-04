Telangana: Gellu Srinivas Yadav appointed as TSTDC Chairman

On Tuesday, chief secretary A Santhi Kumari issued GO Ms 513 in response to chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's directives.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 4th April 2023 7:03 pm IST
Gellu Srinivas Yadav getting appointment letter from CM KCR.

Hyderabad: Gellu Srinivas Yadav has been appointed as the new chairman of the Telangana State Tourist Development Corporation for a two-year term beginning immediately.

Srinivas Yadav, a native of Himmat Nagar village in Karimnagar district’s Veenavanka mandal, served as president of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi Student Wing. His father, Gellu Mallaiah, was a former MPTC Kondapaka, while his mother, Lakshmi, was a Himmat Nagar Sarpanch. He studied MA LLB at Osmania University.

