Telangana gets 12 Swachh Survekshan awards

Photo of Mohammed Hussain Ahmed Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Published: 14th November 2021 12:29 pm IST
Government of Telangana Logo (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Telangana state Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao said that the state will achieve 12 awards in different categories under Swachh Survekshan 2021, Garbage Free City Rating 2021 and Safai Mitra Suraksha Challenge.

President Ram Nath Kovind will present the awards during the Swachh Amrit Mahotsav scheduled to be held by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) at Vignan Bhavan in New Delhi on November 20.

Rao said that Telangana state is performing well on cleanliness parameters due to the Patna Pragati scheme which is a matter of pride to all of us.  He congratulated all the employees of municipal Administration and Urban Development.

“Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC)” has won the award under Garbage Free City Rating 2021 among metropolitan cities”, Rao said. “Under less than three lakh population category, Karimnagar Municipal Corporation will receive the Safai Mitra Suraksha Challenge.”

The other Telangana municipalities which will get Swach Suraksha awards are:  Nizampet Municipal corporation, Ibrahimpatnam Municipality, Sircilla Municipality, Ghatkesar Municipality,  Kosgi Municipality, Siddipet Municipality and Secunderabad cantonment Municipality.

