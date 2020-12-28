Telangana gets a women commission after over 2 years

Hyderabad: Over two years after being vacant, the Telangana state government on Sunday appointed former minister Vakiti Sunitha as the new chairperson of the women’s commission. Along with her, a six-member commission is also constituted.

A fully functional women’s commission has been a longstanding demand of several women’s groups in the last couple of years. The commission was head-less since Tripurana Venkata Ramana in 2018.

The term of the Chairperson and the members would be five years from the date on which they assume office, the government order said.

Sunitha Lakshma Reddy served as a minister for women and child welfare in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh had joined the ruling TRS party in April 2019.

The six new members will hold office till 2025. The new members are Shaheena Afroze, Kumara Eshwari Bai, Kommu Umadevi Yadav, Gaddala Padma, Sudham Lakshmi, and Katari Revathi Rao.