Telangana: ‘Gift A Smile’ is much better use of money than election spending, says KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for IT and industries KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday said that instead of spending on elections, the Gift A Smile campaign is a much better use of money.

Speaking at a Gift A Smile event in Rajanna Sircilla, KTR said that the chief minister was taking great strides for education in the state. He distributed Samsung Akash Byju’s tabs for 6000 students of class 11 and 12 from Government schools in the area.

“After you elected me as your MLA, I have been working hard to develop the constituency. Politicians consider themselves very important and become prideful once they are elected. But it is an illusion. Everyone is here only for a short time. In the little time with this power, we have to do the best we can,” he said.

Also Read TRS NRIs to amass support for KCR’s entry into national politics

“Instead of spending big amounts of money on banners and advertisements for my birthdays, I asked the collector in Sircilla about the number of ambulances in the constituency and decided to fund 6 ambulances. TRS ministers also like the idea and we were able to gift 120 ambulances to the health department,” he said.

“The next year, my idea was to help Divyang citizens. were distributed. 1200 three wheeler motor vehicles were distributed in total. This year, we all saw that students struggled with lockdowns. We saw that many students without electronic devices struggled to keep up. Tabs are being distributed with this idea in 13 Mandals. 6000 students are getting the tabs today,” he added.

The minister thanked Byju’s, the educational technology company, for providing the tabs for free of cost.

He said that children with entrepreneurial thoughts will be taken to THub in Hyderabad for free of cost.

“Talent is not reserved for those who studied in English medium schools. I implore you to use resources like T Hub, We Hub and TSIC to become someone who can create jobs and provide employment for someone else.”