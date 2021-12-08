Telangana Gig and Platform Workers to protest against Swiggy

Hyderabad: Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union on Thursday requested the Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) to grant permission for a peaceful protest against Swiggy for turning a deaf ear to their demands.

The union has sought permission to hold a peaceful protest in Indira Park, Dharna Chowk, on a day between December 5-10. “Approximately 500 delivery workers are likely to participate in the protest,” read the letter seeking permission, from the commissioner of police.

“We kindly request @DCPCZHyd@acpchikkadpally@shogandhinagar you to grant us permission at earliest to protest at Indira Park, Dharna Chowk, on any day between December 5 and 10, 2021. Delivery workers are likely to participate in the protest,” tweeted the union.

— Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (@TGPWU) December 8, 2021

The following are the demands of the Union:

Minimum base pay is Rupees 35.

Increase Batch order pay to Rupees 20.

Re-introduce customer doorstep delivery charge of Rupees 5.

Increase distance pay from existing Rupees 6 per km to Rupees 12 per km.

Re-introduce monthly rating incentives.

Remove super zones in order to reduce the delivery radius.

Stop assignment of orders to third parties like Shadowfox and Rapido.

The TGPWU on November 28 had written to the CEO of Swiggy demanding salary increment for the ‘hunger saviours’, which went unheard by the management of the food delivery app.

“We are starting Black badges protest while working from November 29, 2021. If there is no acceptance in our demand until December 5, 2021, we will resort to indefinite strike and boycott delivery work,” the Union had tweeted.