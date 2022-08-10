Telangana: Girl student stabbed by youth in Nalgonda

The incident took place in Nalgonda town of Telangana on Tuesday. According to the police, the youth attacked the victim at Forest Park.

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 10th August 2022 6:48 pm IST
Hyderabad: A girl student was injured in a knife attack by a youth, who had been harassing her in the name of love.

The girl, a degree student, was at the park with her friends when the youth took her aside saying he wanted to discuss some matter with her. He then took out a knife and stabbed her indiscriminately.

The victim sustained injuries on her face, hands, stomach and legs. Hearing the cries of the girl, her friends rushed to her rescue and shifted her to a hospital, where her condition is stated to be stable.

The police have launched a hunt for the attacker, who has been identified as Rohit. He is a second year BBA student and had been allegedly harassing the girl to force her into a relationship.

A case has been registered at One Town police station.

