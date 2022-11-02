Telangana: GO 118 released for land regularization in 6 constituencies

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao has announced that the Telangana government has issued GO No 118 for regularization of lands up to 1000 square yards in LB Nagar and five other Assembly Constituencies. The decision will give relief to thousands of families who have been distressed for nearly 15 years.

Speaking at the ‘Mana Nagaram‘ meeting held in Saroornagar Stadium, LB Nagar on Wednesday, KTR said that names of the colonies which are missing from the list will be included in the GO.

As KTR read out the finer details of the order, residents and representatives of the 44 colonies in the six Assembly Constituencies cheered. KTR said that a nominal amount of Rs 250 per square yard will be charged for regularization.

People have been representing issues with their land regularization since the year 2007. The issue came in the way of doing business there, sending children abroad for academics, and other crucial milestones in life, KTR said.

KTR read out the works taken up in the LB Nagar constituency in the past few years including Rs 1200 crores spent on flyovers and underpasses, Rs113 crores allocated for Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP). He has assured to address other issues faced by people in the constituency.