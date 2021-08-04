Telangana: ‘Godman’ held for cheating, sexual exploitation

Hyderabad: Telangana Police on Tuesday arrested a fake godman for allegedly cheating his followers.

The Nalgonda police arrested Vishwa Chaitanya Swamy following a raid on his ashram after a complaint that he was sexually exploiting women followers.

Police raided Sri Sai Maansi Charitable Trust at Ajmapur in PA Palli mandal of Nalgonda and arrested Swamy and his three disciples.

It also seized Rs 26 lakh cash, 500 grams gold, and fixed deposit bonds during the raid.

Nalgonda Superintendent of Police A.V. Ranganath told reporters that documents relating to 17 acres land, seven laptops, four mobile phones, a car, herbs, and puja material was also seized.

The Swamy claimed to have followers in 40 countries. Police said he used to trap women, and allegedly had relations with 11 women. He used to convince them that they will develop miraculous powers by having sexual relations with him.

The police learnt that the Swamy had made a fixed deposit of Rs 1.30 crore in the name of his second wife.