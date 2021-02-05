Telangana government allows 100% occupancy in cinema halls

Hyderabad: In good news for the movie lovers, the Telangana government on Thursday has issued orders permitting cinema halls to operate at 100 per cent seating capacity.

This decision was taken after the union minister for information and broadcasting Prakash Javadekar allowed cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes across the country to operate at full capacity from February 1, 2021.

“Government, keeping in view the orders issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India and SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) issued by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, in the references 2nd and 3rd read above, hereby permit to enhance the seating capacity to 100 % in Cinemas / Theatres / Multiplexes,” said Somesh Kumar, chief secretary to Telangana government.

However, 100 per cent seating was allowed in compliance with the regulations imposed by the Central Government. The center said theaters and multiplexes must be sanitized every day.

“Sanitisation and COVID protocols will have to be adhered to but people can buy food from the stalls inside the theatres,” said Prakash Javadekar, last month.

Earlier, the state government allowed cinema halls across the state to reopen in December, with 50 per cent of the seating capacity due to the Cove 19 pandemic.