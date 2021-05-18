Telangana government is doing everything to strengthen healthcare: Satyavathi Rathod

Hyderabad: Minister for Tribal, Women and Child Welfare Satyavathi Rathod said that the state government is taking all necessary steps to strengthen the healthcare system in the state.

Inaugurating Telangana Diagnostic Hub in Mahbubabad District, the Minister said, “The patients can undergo almost 57 tests under one roof in this Rs.2.70 Cr. facility. They need not go to any other diagnostic center for tests. Even the Covid-19 patients can benefit from this center.”

“The Center has facility for pathological, CBP, CUE and other tests. The results of blood samples taken from the patients are extremely transparent and are uploaded online,” informed the Minister.