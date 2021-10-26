Telangana government organised hackathon on SDG’s for 700 students

Hyderabad: The Data for Social Good Hackathon was conducted by the Telangana government on Monday in which out of 266 teams, 11 teams have been selected for the winning list. Organised by the Telangana state innovation cell (TSIC) and University of Massachusettes (UMass), the winning team will get the opportunity to present their innovative proposals at the Annual UMass Homecoming Research Symposium on November 4.

The submissions for the hackathon were spread out across the Sustainable Development Goals— Zero Hunger (SDG 2), Good Health & Well Being (SDG 3), Clean Water and Sanitation (SDG 6), and Climate Action (SDG 13).

More than 700 students across India worked on the topic of SDG’s at the Data for Social Good Hackathon for three days. The students had to work on the datasets and develop insights on the progress of Telangana State vis-a-vis the government’s various SDGs.

The event commenced on September 28 in the presence of authorities from UMass, Vellore Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay and other institutes.

“The Hackathon was a definite approach from TSIC to inculcate the skills of data analytics amalgamated with critical thinking for social impact for over 200 students across India, in a short span. It has enabled students to be thoughtful about their skills and the importance of the same in the market that is seeking industry-ready talent force,” said Chief Innovation Officer of TSIC, Dr. Shanta Thoutam.