Telangana government pass all Intermediate first year students

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Friday has decided to pass all the intermediate first-year students who had failed in the first year exams with minimum qualifying marks.

The decision has been taken on the direction of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy.

All failed students would be awarded 35 per cent marks, she said, adding that students who are not satisfied with the marks will be allowed to improve the same during the exams scheduled to be held in the next year.

On December 16, Telangana government has declared the intermediate first-year result. It should be noted here that only 49 percent of students were passed. Due to the COVID pandemic, 51 per cent of the students, 2.35 lakh, failed the average first year exam. With this said, many students got depressed and there were some suicides as well. Student unions organized protests on this issue. In the current scenario, the government’s only option is to pass the agitated students.