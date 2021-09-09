Telangana government schools witness increase in attendance

Hyderabad: The number of students attending physical classes in Telangana is gradually increasing each day according to attendance records in various schools.

As many as 35.83% out of 53,34,630 students attended regular classes in 36,869 schools under various managements on Wednesday. In contrast to the 31.12 percent a day earlier and 21.77 percent recorded on September 1, the first day of reopening, the percentage saw a marked improvement.

As per the attendance report published by the School Education Department, state-run schools were witnessing a greater attendance vis a vis private-run and unaided schools. So far, 50.95 % attendance was recorded in 26,285 government, local bodies, and model schools on Wednesday, as reported by Telangana Today.

Contrary to government schools, 9,980 private unaided schools showed only 26.52 percent attendance out of 82,673 students on Wednesday. There was a 24.43 % student turnout out of 82,673 students enrolled in 604 aided schools.

1,286 Government schools in Bhadradri-Kotthagudem district recorded 50.65 percent attendance, while 1,948 schools in Medchal- Malkajgiri district witnessed the lowest attendance at 23.47 percent on Wednesday.

Despite the state government’s nod for reopening of schools from September 1, certain private schools were yet to reopen. Out of the 10,816 private and unaided schools in Telangana, only 9,980 have resumed physical classes.

A statement released by the Education Department states that schools shall not compel students to attend physical classes without the consent of the parents, and as such schools have been ordered to ensure facilities for student who wished to attend online classes.