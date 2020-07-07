Telangana government takes up 50% beds in all corporate hospitals

By Nihad Amani Updated: July 07, 2020, 2:45 pm IST
Hyderabad: The alarming increase of cases in Telangana had made the government overtake 50% of the beds in all the private while the hospital authorities exercise the rest 50% beds.

The Telangana health ministry had taken up the decision on Monday. Meanwhile, the circular had already been forwarded and the things are in process.

The government would be sending the patients to private hospitals and the bill would also be taken as per the government charges.

The instances where the private hospitals are producing bills in lakhs at the corporate had made the government take up this decision. Meanwhile, the testing costs of Rs. 2200 is not followed by nay private testing centres yet.

The charges and further details are yet to be declared.

Meanwhile, the test positivity rate (TPR) in Telangana has increased by 100% in over one and a half month, indicating the higher prevalence of COVID-19 in the State. The test positivity rate, which is the percentage of samples that tested positive, was around 5.2% on April 28. This increased to 24.9% until June 20.

