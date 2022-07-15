Telangana government to auction off wet paddy

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is planning to auction the paddy procured from the farmers, which had been halted due to heavy rains across the state.

According to a media report, state Civil Supplies minister Gangula Kamalakar directed that suggestions be prepared and presented to chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for a final decision. Since the Yasangi (Rabi) season of 2020-21, the state government has kept around 94 lakh tonnes of rice stocks.

The paddy was harvested throughout the seasons of Yasangi 2020-21, Vaanakalam (Kharif) 2021-22, and the most recent Yasangi 2021-22. While the majority of the stocks are housed in godowns, Rythu Vedikas, and function halls, among other places, around 10 lakh tonnes of paddy are still sitting in different market yards and other government premises under the open sky.

Following the constant rains, ten lakh tonnes of paddy were soaked and are on the point of being unfit for human consumption. Because it may be entirely squandered, the Civil Supplies Minister called an emergency conference with the department’s top executives and instructed them to look into auctioning the inventories.

In addition to requesting that the Central Government and the Food Corporation of India (FCI) begin CMR purchase, authorities would present a thorough report to the chief minister for his consent to auction the stockpiles.