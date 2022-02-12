Telangana government to auction plots in nine districts

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Friday announced that it has decided to auction 1,400 open plots in nine districts.

The plot auction will be held in physical mode from March 14 to March 17.

The nine districts where open plots will be sold are Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Vikarabad, Adilabad, Komarambheem Asifabad, Kamareddy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Peddapally, and Ranga Reddy districts.

The government has entrusted the responsibility to both Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and TS Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) for conducting the auction in the nine districts.

In July 2021, the government had earned over Rs 2,000 crore from the auction of 49,949 acres at Kokapet in Hyderabad. The highest bid was Rs 60 crore per acre for a plot of land of 1.65 acres in this auction.