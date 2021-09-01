Telangana government to sell BR Ambedkar Transport Bhavan

Hyderabad: The Telangana State government has decided to sell the BR Ambedkar Transport Bhavan (RTA Office) located in one of the prime areas of the city in Khairatabad. The six acres of land will be sold off by the state government before Dasara.

The government expects to garner around Rs.20,000 crores in the current financial year from the auction of the government owned lands. Earlier, the government has recently sold off Kokapet and Khanamet lands.

The BR Ambedkar Bhavan at Khairatabd is spread at six acres of land. The Transport Bhavan is on at the right side while the office of the city joint transport commissioner is on the right side. There is space for parking and land specified for seized vehicles. An attractive garden has been set up in 1.5 acres as well.

According to sources, there are protests against the decision of the state government from some sections of the departments regarding the sale of the BR Ambedkar Transport Bhavan.