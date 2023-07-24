Telangana Governor addresses speculations on her future elections

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Dr. T Soundararajan has addressed the ongoing speculations surrounding her participation in future elections, stating that it is her party that will ultimately decide her electoral path.

In recent times, the relationship between Governor Dr. Soundararajan and Chief Minister KCR has been strained, with direct criticisms from the Chief Minister and his cabinet against the Governor’s conduct, fuelling the discord. Additionally, BRS leaders have accused Governor Soundararajan of behaving like a political leader, further adding to the political tensions.

Rumours have been circulating that Dr. Soundararajan might contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections next year. When queried about this possibility during her visit to Puducherry to attend an event, the Governor replied that such a decision lies in the hands of God and the BJP leaders at the Center. She emphasized that her current focus remains on effectively serving as the Governor of two states, and she cannot unilaterally make a decision about contesting parliamentary elections.

The ongoing debate surrounding her potential candidacy has drawn attention to the political landscape in Telangana. While Chief Minister KCR and his ministers continue to express their criticism of the Governor’s actions, the final decision on her electoral ambitions will be made by her party leadership and the central leadership of the BJP. For now, Dr. Soundararajan fulfilling her duties as a Governor and maintaining her focus on the governance of the states of Telangana and Puducherry.