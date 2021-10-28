Telangana Governor efforts to provide laptops, tablets to poor students

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has launched a unique scheme to provide laptops and tablets to the poor and needy students. A donation centre has been set up in Raj Bhavan to receive old laptops and tablets.

The Governor said that the poor students are deprived of online education due to their poverty and they are not in a position to obtain these devices.

The Governor has appealed to the IT companies, corporates and well off citizens to donate all those laptops and tablets which are not being used.

The Governor has set up a special cell in Raj Bhavan to coordinate the collection and distribution of digital gadgets useful for students in their online education, with Assistant Section Officer Raj Bhavan K. Amarnath (Mobile: 9490000242) as its in-charge.

Governor appealed to the IT companies, other corporates, and people to send emails to rajbhavan-hyd@gov.in with their details — name of the organization/person, address, contact number, number of laptops/tablets they want to donate.