Telangana Governor felicitates Gussadi dance exponent

Hyderabad, Feb 1 : Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararjan on Monday felicitated Gussadi dance exponent Kanaka Raju for being bestowed with the Padma Shri honour.

A special performance by Kanaka Raju and his troupe, organised as part of the felicitation, thrilled the Governor. She along with Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod joined the performers, on their request, for some traditional dance movements.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor stated that the selection of Kanaka Raju for the Padma Shri award was a huge honour and recognition to Telangana’s indigenous Gussadi dance.

She termed the award to Kanaka Raju as proud moment for the Telangana and added that it was a great tribute to Adivasi tribal dance form.

“Kanaka Raju for all his passion and service in the promotion of Gussadi dance for the past five decades rightly deserves the Padma Shri award,” she said and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government.

The Governor appreciated Kanaka Raju’s efforts in training thousands of youth in the indigenous dance and thus popularising and ensuring the survival and promotion of the traditional art form.

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan stated that she was very interested in the tribal culture, medicine, food habits and their welfare since her college days.

“During my medical college days, I, along with my husband Dr. P. Soundararajan, went to Andaman islands to study about the tribal culture and their traditional medicines and food,” she recollected her memories.

She pointed out that being the Governor; she was always keen in monitoring the welfare of tribal people and the development of all scheduled areas in the State. Tribal welfare and schedule areas development is one of her special interest areas.

The Governor suggested for the establishment of a special centre to preserve and promote the Gussadi dance and other tribal art forms.

“Mr Kanaka Raju’s life, his efforts in protecting and promoting the Gussadi dance and his achievements truly deserved to be in textbooks,” she added.

The Governor called for greater research in tribal culture, food habits, and their traditional medicine on scientific lines so as to promote them in a big way.

She called upon the people to rededicate for the cause of preservation, promotion and popularisation of Telangana’s rich indigenous art forms like Gussadi and pass on the legacy to future generations.

Governor Husband and eminent Nephrologist Dr. P. Soundararajan, secretary to Governor K. Surendra Mohan, Tribal welfare department secretary Dr. Christina Z Chongthu and others were present on the occasion.

