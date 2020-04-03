Telangana Governor informs President, VP on Corona measures

Hyderabad: President Ramnath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today asked Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan to ensure that no one remains hungry during corona lockdown period in the state.

In a video conference, the governor informed about measures being taken to contain corona cases spread. In communication, she apprised the President and Vice President of 79 cases testing positive from about 1000 persons attended Nizamuddin Markaz program in Delhi.

She said that Telangana reported 152 positive cases, 435 in-home quarantine and 365 in government quarantine and total deaths are 9. Lockdown is till April 14 and by 7 home quarantine will be completed and government allotted Rs 457 cr to tackling COVID-19

