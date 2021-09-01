Telangana governor inspects Raj Bhavan school

Governor of Telangana Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan inspected Raj Bhavan school on Wednesday after the educational institutions across the state reopened following government’s decision to allow conduct physical classes.

The Governor during her visit to Raj Bhavan High School interacted with students. She said that it is the responsibility of teachers, management and the administration to take care of the safety of students. She said that she was elated to see children in a happy and enthusiastic mood coming back to school.

She said that the onus is on teachers and administration to create safe schooling conditions for the children.

While interacting with students she explained about proper wearing of masks, hand sanitization and social distancing norms.