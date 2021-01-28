Telangana: Governor lauds Customs officers’ role during COVID-19

Hyderabad: Customs officers played a vital role in the country’s economic development and offered laudable services during the COVID-19 pandemic and continue to play an important role in ensuring an effective COVID-19 vaccine supply, said Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday.

The governor was delivering the keynote address during the International Customs Day 2021, organized by Hyderabad Customs Commissionerate on Wednesday.

Addressed in International Customs Day celebrations in Hyderabad. Lauded the efforts of Customs officers in guarding Our Economy & Frontiers with their alertness 24/7 during Covid pandemic. Handled lakhs of stranded citizens with Covid risks with commitment of duty & conviction pic.twitter.com/bNjo4Gm6eT — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) January 27, 2021

“The hassle-free facilitation of export of the HydroxyChloroquine (HCQ) drugs and other essential medicines to more than 150 countries during the peak of the pandemic was a great achievement by the Customs wing,” she said.

“You all deserve extra praise for your preparedness to detect the future threat of spurious vaccines soon to emerge in the coming days. This will effectively prevent the threat of spurious vaccines in the future,” she added.

On the occasion, the governor also honored the awards and special appreciation certificates to the winners.

Awards to performers pic.twitter.com/qwqQ3uN8oi — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) January 27, 2021

Governor’s husband and renowned nephrologist Dr. P. Soundararajan, chief commissioner of Indirect Taxes and Customs Mallika Arya, principal commissioner JS Chandrashekar, principal chief commissioner (IT) JB Mohapatra, principal commissioner (GST) D. Purushottam, and other senior IRS officers were present.