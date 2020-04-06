Telangana Governor offers Rs 5 lakhs to PM Cares

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan today offered Rs 5 lakhs to the centre to take on Corona crisis. In response to prime minister Narendra Modi call, the governor has offered Rs 5 lakhs towards, PM Cares.

The amount of cheque was sent from Raj Bhavan to the centre. Earlier, the governor has offered Rs 3.5 lakh month salary to CMRF to tackle Corona crisis in the state.

