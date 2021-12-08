Telangana governor visits paddy procurement centres in Nalgonda

Hyderabad: Telangana governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday visited a couple of paddy procurement centres in Nalgonda district. The governor visited the centres at Duppalapally and Arjalabavi villages and interacted with the farmers on procurement procedure, progress and facilities.

She also asked the officials about the facilities provided for the farmers and the procedure being followed for the procurement and asked about the progress in the procurement and other aspects related to the procurement.

The governor talked to the farmers and found out about the yield of their crops and the availability of the bags for packing. The officials then explained to the governor about the progress in the procurement process and the facilities provided for the farmers at the IKP procurement centres.

The farmers were pleasantly surprised by the sudden visit of the Governor and the women at the IKP centre took a group photograph with the governor. Earlier, the governor inaugurated a renovated Sri Bhakthanjaneya Sahitha Santoshi Matha temple at the Sher Bungalow area in Nalgonda, where she took part in special puja and other traditional rituals. The secretary to governor K Surendra Mohan and other senior officials were also present.