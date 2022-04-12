Telangana governor’s tour to tribal areas in Kothagudem

Hyderabad: The Telangana Governor Dr T Soundararajan reached Kothagudem district headquarter Monday on a 2-days tour of the district. The Governor reached Kothagudem in the early hours of Monday by Secunderabad Monu Gaur superfast express train. She is expected to offer a special pooja in Bhadrachalam Mandir.

The Governor was received upon her arrival at Jothagudem by the Additional Collector K Venkateshwar and other officials of the district.

During her stay in the district, the Governor will tour the tribal areas to create awareness about nutritious food. Due to a lack of awareness about food and cleanliness many illnesses are common among the tribals. The target of the governor’s tour is to spread awareness among the people about nutritious food and the prevention from diseases.

The Governor is expected to participate in the program organized by the tribal women. The Indian Red Cross Society organized a health camp on this occasion.