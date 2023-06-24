Telangana govt allegedly neglects minority concerns

Hyderabad: The Telangana government’s focus on addressing the concerns of government employees while neglecting the problems faced by the state’s second-largest population, especially minorities and Muslims, has raised discontent among the affected communities. While significant benefits worth crores of rupees are being announced by the Telangana Chief Minister and the State Finance Department to appease government employees, the absence of a dedicated budget for implementing schemes meant for minorities and Muslims is conspicuous.

Sanaullah, a minority rights activist says that, various initiatives, such as providing loans through the Telangana State Minority Finance Corporation, facilitating employment opportunities through the corporation for drivers, distributing cars under special schemes, offering overseas scholarships, implementing fee reimbursement programs, distributing sewing machines, issuing cheques for “Shadi mubarak” (marriage assistance), and regularizing the services of employees associated with Mecca Masjid, Shahi Masjid, and the Telangana State Waqf Board, have all been affected by the government’s lack of commitment.

He said, the Urdu Academy’s efforts to promote Urdu and the Center for Educational Development of Minorities (CEDM) providing quality training also face similar challenges. This overall indifferent attitude of the state government indicates a disinterest in addressing the concerns of minority communities, while prioritizing the welfare of backward classes, Dalits, and government employees. Such an approach raises doubts about the government’s genuine concern for the votes and welfare of Muslims in Telangana. Despite numerous complaints regarding the non-implementation of promises made to Muslims over the past nine years, their grievances have largely been overlooked, further exacerbating their disappointment.

Recently, the government initiated the Dalit Bandhu scheme, providing Rs 10 lakh to Dalit families, and announced a scheme of Rs 1 lakh for BC (Backward Classes) communities, benefiting 100 families from each assembly constituency. In contrast, the Telangana State Minority Finance Corporation has been issuing demand drafts ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 60,000 as loans to minority youth, with the expectation of repayment.

According to the community members, the disparity in resource allocation and the government’s neglect of minority communities is disheartening. The members advise the government that, it is crucial for the Telangana government to address these grievances, fulfill its promises, and demonstrate equal commitment to the progress and welfare of all communities within the state. Failure to do so will only perpetuate a sense of exclusion and deepen the disillusionment among minority and Muslim populations.

The affected communities and their representatives are now urging the government to rectify this discriminatory approach, allocate adequate resources for minority welfare, and ensure the implementation of schemes and initiatives that uplift the marginalized sections of society. The government’s responsibility lies not only in addressing the concerns of government employees but also in ensuring equitable development and inclusive policies that cater to the needs and aspirations of all citizens of Telangana.